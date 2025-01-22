SFG Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

