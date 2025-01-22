Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 159 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

