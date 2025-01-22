Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 539 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYBL. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 484,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 296,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS HYBL opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.