Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 810 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $905,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $904.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

