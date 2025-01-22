Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 700 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 92,248 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $290.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

