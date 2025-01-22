Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

