Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,674 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. Lummis Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

