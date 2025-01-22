Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Posts Earnings Results

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.04 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shoe Zone had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 51.11%.

Shares of SHOE opened at GBX 107.17 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.72. Shoe Zone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.54 million, a PE ratio of 357.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

