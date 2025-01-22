Sidoti Csr Cuts Earnings Estimates for Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sify Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) EPS for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

