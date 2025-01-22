Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by UBS Group

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy Company Profile

SMNEY opened at $54.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.87. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $57.13.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

