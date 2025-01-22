Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CEO Sells $72,471.48 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $72,471.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,676,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,886.52. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Paul Badawi sold 12,236 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $44,049.60.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 236,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,998. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

