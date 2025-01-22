Silchester International Investors LLP Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Silchester International Investors LLP decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173,435 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group comprises 0.0% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

