Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Shares Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Siltronic
Siltronic Stock Down 8.6 %
Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.68 million for the quarter.
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siltronic
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Mobileye’s High Short Interest Signals Squeeze Potential
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rivian: Weathering the Storm, Poised for Growth?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Avient Stock: Manufacturing Play With Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.