Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Shares Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Siltronic

Siltronic Stock Down 8.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.68 million for the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.