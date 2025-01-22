Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

