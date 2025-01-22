Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 559.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IGM opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.