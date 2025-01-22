Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $107.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

