Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JPST opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
