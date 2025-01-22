Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 556,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 696,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Solstice Gold

In related news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.