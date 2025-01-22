Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 5,076,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 761,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

