SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Raised by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,073,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 249.1% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 155,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 98,324 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

