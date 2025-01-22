SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 114.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

