SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $254.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.