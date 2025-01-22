SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227,549 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

