SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $601.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $589.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $495.53 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

