SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $601.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $495.53 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

