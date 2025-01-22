Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $510.84 and last traded at $500.58, with a volume of 386946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $487.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.21.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

