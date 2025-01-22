Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,390.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

