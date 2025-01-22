Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Issues Press Release Announcing Earnings for Q4 2024

Louisville, Kentucky – Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) released a press statement today, on January 22, 2025, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024. The document, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 within the Form 8-K filing, confirms the company’s earnings for the stated period.

Get alerts:

This communication relayed by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is not considered a formal filing for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The information provided in the Form 8-K and its associated exhibits, including the press release, are not subject to the liabilities of that section nor intend to be incorporated into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specified by specific reference.

The company has attached an interactive data file as part of the submission, referable to as Exhibit 104. This cover page interactive data file encompasses Inline XBRL data.

According to the press release dated January 22, 2025, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. announced its earnings for the last quarter of 2024, with detailed financial insights. Moreover, in compliance with regulatory requirements, this report has been signed by T. Clay Stinnett, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. This sign-off occurred on January 22, 2025.

About Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily focused on providing commercial and personal banking services. The company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol SYBT.

Contacts:

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

1040 East Main Street,

Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Phone: (502) 582-2571

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stock Yards Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles