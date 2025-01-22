StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 5.4 %
CHEK opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.17. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.45.
About Check-Cap
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.