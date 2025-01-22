StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 5.4 %

CHEK opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.17. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.