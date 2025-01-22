Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Boosted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Stryker were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 3.2 %

SYK stock opened at $395.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $307.23 and a 1 year high of $398.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.80.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.