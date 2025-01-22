Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:FFLG opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $346.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

