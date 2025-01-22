Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

EYLD opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.