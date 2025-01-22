Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $880.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,861.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $448,512.96. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $202,914.39. The trade was a 75.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,458 shares of company stock worth $1,568,660. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 207.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

