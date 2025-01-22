Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $479,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $479,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 991,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $471,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $537.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Read Our Latest Report on RUN

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.