Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.54. Super Group shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 104,356 shares trading hands.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Super Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

