Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.23. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Surge Components Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About Surge Components
Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Components
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.