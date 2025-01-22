Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.23. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Surge Components Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

