Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNYR opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15. Synergy CHC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) news, CEO Jack Ross purchased 300,000 shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

