Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Cut by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

