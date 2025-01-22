TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NETZ opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

