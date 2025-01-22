TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 5,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

TDH Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

TDH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.