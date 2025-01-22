TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.960-1.960 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.70.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $133.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,916,310.63 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

