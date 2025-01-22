Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 21.100-21.500 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $480.61 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total value of $733,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,259. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

