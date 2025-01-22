Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Reduced Earnings for Target

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will earn $10.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $137.28 on Monday. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

