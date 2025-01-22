Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $48.88. 13,657,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 6,929,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.
A number of research firms recently commented on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.
In other Tempus AI news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,007,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,816,369.57. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $7,044,568.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,557,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,780,403.82. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300,761 shares of company stock worth $51,271,197 over the last quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
