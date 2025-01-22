TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 33260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78.

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

