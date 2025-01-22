The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.51. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

