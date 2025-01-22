The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TCS opened at $0.25 on Monday. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $862,750.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $196.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.68 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Container Store Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. ( NYSE:TCS Free Report ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of The Container Store Group worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

