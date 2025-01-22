The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
TCS opened at $0.25 on Monday. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $862,750.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $196.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.68 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.