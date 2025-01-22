The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 4,000 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,545.60. This trade represents a 1.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
Shares of GRX opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $11.24.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
