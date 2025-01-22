The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $32.89. 389,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,950,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Noble Financial cut shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $603.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

