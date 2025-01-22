The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.28 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock worth $12,978,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.